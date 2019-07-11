Home

ILENE J. O'CONNELL Earlville Ilene J. O'Connell, 86, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earlville, with the Rev. Dennis Quint officiating. Additional visitation 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial: St. John Cemetery in Delhi, Iowa. Ilene is survived by her children, Bill O'Connell of Manchester, Joyce (Jim) Wacker of Fort Collins, Colo., Joe (Becky) O'Connell of Potosi, Wis., Jim (Connie) O'Connell of Earlville, Wendy (Larry) Block of Earlville, Pete (Mary) O'Connell of Manchester, Janet (Curtis) Gage of Ankeny and Pat (Marilyn) O'Connell of Earlville; 26 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, with three on the way; two brothers, Merrel (Mary Ann) Schnieders and LeRoy Schnieders, both of Manchester; and two sisters, Mary Lou Parkinson of Edgewood and Shirley Hallett of Cedar Rapids. Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph O'Connell; a grandson; a great-grand-daughter; and a brother, LaVern Schnieders. Please share a memory of Ilene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 11, 2019
