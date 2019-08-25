|
|
ILENE "SUSIE" TUETKEN Monticello Ilene "Susie" Tuetken, 78, died Thursday evening, Aug. 22, 2019, at her home following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. Ron Ivins will officiate at the services. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving are her husband, Wallace; three sons, Lance (Amy) Tuetken and children, Hunter, Elle, Ali, Sara and Weston; Craig (Danielle) Tuetken and children, Jennifer (Casey) and Todd (Kelsey); and TJ (Chrissie) Tuetken and children, Tyler and Adelyn; and her brother, Pete Emerson. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Ann Marie; her granddaughter, McClean Tuetken; and a grandson, Chase Tuetken. Ilene Marie Emerson was born July 14, 1941, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was the daughter of Homer and Dorothy (Roup) Emerson. Susie graduated from Mount Vernon High School with the Class of 1959. She attended AIB in Des Moines, where she worked for the National Corn Growers Association. She returned home and worked at Collins Credit Union and Frank N. Magid Associates. Susie married Wallace Tuetken on April 7, 1962, at the United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon. The couple farmed on the Tuetken family farm near Monticello. For coming from a non-farming background, Susie was active in all phases of the farm. That extended into the Jones Cattlewomen's Association, where she was very active, holding multiple offices. She served as president of the Iowa Cattlewomen's Association in 1993-94. She even wrote articles for the monthly Iowa Cattleman Publication. Susie took time for herself bowling in the Tuesday Afternoon Rollers League, doing photography, watching sunsets or the moon rise, grandchildren's sporting events, tending to her flowers, traveling to spend time with family and trips with her Mount Vernon besties.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019