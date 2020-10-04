IMOGENE IRENE MCMAHAN Hiawatha Imogene Irene McMahan, 98 of Hiawatha, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center. Private family funeral services will be on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Private burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A livestream for this service can be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/77457783
at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of face masks or shields is required. Imogene was born on Dec. 16, 1921, in Gibson, Iowa, the daughter of Maurice C. Sampson and Eliza Maude (Pansy) Van Patten. She graduated from Barnes City High School in 1939. Imogene was united in marriage to Hassal Leroy McMahan on Nov. 30, 1940, in Barnes City, Iowa. She was a devoted homemaker and a cook for Springville School. Imogene enjoyed gardening, quilting, church activities and camping with family and friends. She especially enjoyed "snowbirding" in Texas, cooking for family holiday dinners and attending sons' and grandsons' school activities. Imogene was a 60-year member of Springville Presbyterian Church in Springville, Iowa. Imogene is survived by her children, Jerry (Judy) McMahan of Plano, Texas, Dennis (Margaret – deceased) McMahan of Woodstock, Ga., and Robert (Gloria) McMahan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; five grandchildren, Sean (Janet) McMahan of Mundelein, Ill., Daniel (Mark Uriate) McMahan of Denver, Colo., David (Stephanie) McMahan of Woodstock, Ga., Ryan (Julie) McMahan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jeff McMahan of San Francisco, Calif.; 10 great-grandchildren, Colin, Brendan, Dillon, Jillian, Jackson, McKenzie, Calvin, Jonah, Henry and Lincoln McMahan; and a brother, Royce Sampson (Donna) of Clinton, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hassal Leroy McMahan, in 1998; a grandson, Mark McMahan; and three siblings, Esco (Jean) Sampson, Roger (Ruth) Sampson and Max (Dorothy) Sampson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Springville Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com
.