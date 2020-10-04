1/1
Imogene Irene McMahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Imogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IMOGENE IRENE MCMAHAN Hiawatha Imogene Irene McMahan, 98 of Hiawatha, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center. Private family funeral services will be on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Private burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A livestream for this service can be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/77457783 at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of face masks or shields is required. Imogene was born on Dec. 16, 1921, in Gibson, Iowa, the daughter of Maurice C. Sampson and Eliza Maude (Pansy) Van Patten. She graduated from Barnes City High School in 1939. Imogene was united in marriage to Hassal Leroy McMahan on Nov. 30, 1940, in Barnes City, Iowa. She was a devoted homemaker and a cook for Springville School. Imogene enjoyed gardening, quilting, church activities and camping with family and friends. She especially enjoyed "snowbirding" in Texas, cooking for family holiday dinners and attending sons' and grandsons' school activities. Imogene was a 60-year member of Springville Presbyterian Church in Springville, Iowa. Imogene is survived by her children, Jerry (Judy) McMahan of Plano, Texas, Dennis (Margaret – deceased) McMahan of Woodstock, Ga., and Robert (Gloria) McMahan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; five grandchildren, Sean (Janet) McMahan of Mundelein, Ill., Daniel (Mark Uriate) McMahan of Denver, Colo., David (Stephanie) McMahan of Woodstock, Ga., Ryan (Julie) McMahan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jeff McMahan of San Francisco, Calif.; 10 great-grandchildren, Colin, Brendan, Dillon, Jillian, Jackson, McKenzie, Calvin, Jonah, Henry and Lincoln McMahan; and a brother, Royce Sampson (Donna) of Clinton, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hassal Leroy McMahan, in 1998; a grandson, Mark McMahan; and three siblings, Esco (Jean) Sampson, Roger (Ruth) Sampson and Max (Dorothy) Sampson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Springville Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved