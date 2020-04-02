Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Indra Powdyel
INDRA MAYA POWDYEL Cedar Rapids Indra Maya Powdyel, 56, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Private family services were held at Teahen Funeral Home. Indra is survived by her husband, Ran; son and daughter-in-law, Tek and Dhana Powdyel; daughter and son-in-law, Dhan and Harka Thapa; granddaughter, Khushi Thapa; and grandson, Kushal Thapa, all of Cedar Rapids. She had two brothers and three sisters in other states. Indra was born May 13, 1964, in Chirang, Bhutan, and married Ran Powdyel in Dagana, Bhutan. She was a great housewife and was very loving and caring to her husband, children, son-in-law and daughter-in-law. Her biggest joy were her grandchildren, whom she cared for as her own. She was friendly to everyone she met and will be missed by all. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020
