INEZ E. ENGELKEN Dyersville Inez E. Engelken, 87, of Allen, Texas, and formerly of Dyersville, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas. Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dennis Conway will officiate. Inez was born June 17, 1931, in Monona, the daughter of Joseph A. and Henrietta J. (Mensen) Wegmann. She married Albert L. Engelken on Oct. 10, 1951, in Greeley. After her retirement, Inez volunteered many hours at the Dyersville Historical Society and the Dyersville Library. Inez and Albert loved traveling and playing games with the family. Together, they wintered in Texas for many years, sharing a home with their son Tom. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Mike (Cora) Engelken, Barb (Don) Doudna, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tom Engelken of Allen, Texas, and Jim (Julie) Engelken of Durango, Colo.; grandchildren, Andrew (Michelle) Engelken, Kevin (Chelsi) Engelken, Emily (Michael) White, Mari (Tim) Lewis, Matt (Melissa) Doudna, Bart (Crystal) Doudna, Jared Engelken and Jenna Engelken; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Autumn and Aurora Engelken, Elise and Lydia Engelken and Myles, Grace and Caleb Lewis; siblings, Don (Lavonne) Wegmann, Bob (Agnes) Wegmann, Roger (Rosie) Wegmann, Wayne (Darlene) Wegmann, Daniel (Mary) Wegmann and David (Helen) Wegmann; and sister-in-law, Karen Engelken. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Ben and Agatha Engelken; her husband, Albert, in 2010; sibling, James Wegmann; nieces, Susan Wegmann, Lynn Westhoff; in-laws, Lawrence Engelken, Clarence (Eileen) Engelken, Don Engelken, Mary Ann (Ambrose) Mensen and Joe (Viola) Engelken. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary