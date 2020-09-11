1/1
Inez E. Utley
1936 - 2020
INEZ E. UTLEY Waterloo Inez E. Utley, 84, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids. She was born Sept. 2, 1936, in Elkport, daughter of George R. and Regina H. (Kruse) Noggle. She graduated from Oneida High School in 1954. She married Harry A. Utley Nov. 8, 1954, in Oelwein. He preceded her April 8, 1999. She worked as a bookkeeper for J.C. Penney for 35 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Survived by her children, Kevin (Kelly) Utley, Sidney‚ Neb., Lynda (Dennis) Newcomb, Cedar Rapids‚ and Dan (Kim) Utley‚ Waterloo; six grandchildren, Corey (Jaci) Blackmer, Ashley Utley, Nicolas (Katie) Utley, Shawn (Jeannine) Cochran, Shane (Whitney) Cochran and Shadd Cochran; and seven great-grandchildren, Hunter Blackmer, Haylee Blackmer, Colton Cochran, Berkleigh Cochran, Carter Cochran, Lydia Utley and Lincoln Utley. She was preceded by her parents; husband; brother, Lowell Noggle; and sister, Marilyn Noggle. Services: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, with 12:30 p.m. interment in Oakland Cemetery, Manchester. Visitation for one hour before the service. Memorials: Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. At the family's request, all in attendance must wear a mask. Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:30 AM
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel
SEP
12
Service
10:30 AM
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel,
SEP
12
Interment
12:30 PM
Oakland Cemetery
