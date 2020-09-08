1/1
Inez Maile
1926 - 2020
INEZ PAULINE MAILE Vinton Inez Pauline Maile, 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Inez was born Oct. 23, 1926, in Greene County, Iowa, the daughter of George and Elsie (McClurg) Hartwigsen. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Iowa. On May 23, 1947, she was united in marriage to Raymond L. Maile in Sylvia, Kan. The couple moved to Vinton in 1964, where Ray worked as the meat manager at Fareway. Inez was a member of the Center Point Road Church of Christ in Marion, the Vinton Country Club, the Vinton Women's Club, Modern Entertainers and the Harmony Club. She was a devout Christian. Inez loved to play games, and would usually win! She was an accomplished seamstress and sewed many of her children's clothes. She also enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She is survived by her children, Rex (Cathy) Maile, Donna (Dennis) Thompson, June (Wayne) McGowan, John (Janet) Maile and Russ (Michelle) Maile; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond, in 2009; three brothers, Ray, Ira and Vern Hartwigsen; and six sisters, Vera Garnett, Edna Richardson, Elda Ogren, Thelma Renner, Wyona Zachow and Ruth Hicklin. Memorials or cards of condolence may be forwarded to June McGowan, 2697 58th St., Vinton, IA 52349. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 8, 2020.
