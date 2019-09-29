Home

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
Ingrid Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ingrid Adams


1929 - 2019
Ingrid Adams Obituary
INGRID ADAMS Cedar Rapids Ingrid Adams, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, officiated by certified celebrant Amy Hart. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Ute Adams of Cedar Rapids; grandsons, Tony (Jenni) Adams of Marion and Michael Adams of Cedar Rapids; great-grandsons, Archer and Everett; brother-in-law, James Rodney Adams of Topeka, Kan.; sister-in-law, Barbara Vinzant of Albuquerque, N.M.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ingrid was preceded in death by husband, Charles; and son, Chuck. Please share a memory of Ingrid at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
