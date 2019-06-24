Home

Irene Cervenka Obituary
IRENE CERVENKA Fort Atkinson Irene Cervenka, 96, of Fort Atkinson, died on June 19, 2019, at Ossian Senior Hospice in Ossian. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 201 Oak St., Fort Atkinson, Iowa, with the Rev. Aaron Junge presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Schluter-Balik Funeral Home Chekal Chapel in Fort Atkinson and also after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Schluter-Balik Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Irene's survivors include her daughters, Patricia Cervenka, Coralville, Iowa, and Lorene Cervenka, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two sons, Ron (Kathy) Cervenka, Waukesha, Wis., and Kevin Cervenka, Fort Atkinson, Iowa; four grandchildren, Melissa (Jason) Peters, Jamie (Angela) Kingery, Amanda (Michael) Marsala and Jeff (Liz) Cervenka; five great-grandchildren, Madison, Annabelle, McKenna, Quinn and Mikko; three sisters, Gertrude Boddicker, Blairstown, Iowa, Mary Ann (Bob) Bader, Protivin, Iowa, and Agnes (Ronald) Dostal, Protivin, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on June 24, 2019
