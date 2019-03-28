|
IRENE DELORES ZISKOVSKY Cedar Rapids Irene Delores Ziskovsky, 92, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Promise House in Hiawatha. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, with her granddaughter, the Rev. Leigh Benish, presiding. Burial will be in Anderson Cemetery near Swisher. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Brosh Chapel. A full obituary will be in Sunday's Gazette.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019