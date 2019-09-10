|
IRENE C. DIRKS Center Junction Irene C. Dirks, 89, of rural Center Junction, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Pinicon Place Senior Living in Anamosa after complications from a fall. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, near Monticello, before funeral services. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Wade Reddy will officiate. Irene was born Jan. 25, 1930, in Earlville, Iowa, the daughter of Harley and Mary (Moorman) Malone. She and her family moved frequently as she grew up. One of her first jobs was double-entry accounting at Eclipse Lumber in Manchester. She went on to work several other jobs in the Anamosa area. She met John Henry Dirks in March 1948. Irene worked in Estes Park, Colo., when John Henry enlisted in the Army and served in Germany during the Korean War. She married John Henry Dirks on April 23, 1955, at Immaculate Conception Church in Cedar Rapids. Together they farmed and milked cows in Jones County. She also enjoyed working off of the farm as assistant postmaster in Center Junction and Scotch Grove. Surviving are her sons, Colin (Kari) of Coralville and Keith (Jackee) of Center Junction; her five grandchildren, Ryan (Alyssa) Dirks of Rockville, Md., and Alison (Ryan) Richardson and their daughter, Ava, of Stevens Point, Wis.; Danelle (Chris) Snyder and their children, Cole and Sage, of Onslow; Kiel Dirks and his daughter, Aaliyah of Monticello and Richelle Dirks and her sons, Nixon and Rowan, of Wyoming; and a sister, Marilyn (Don) Meier of Lowden. She was preceded in death by her husband; and siblings, Harley "Bill" (Glenna) Malone and Beulah (Jim) Seehusen. Information available and condolences accepted at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019