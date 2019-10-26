|
|
IRENE DUWA Lost Nation Irene Duwa, 95, of Lost Nation, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Her funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lost Nation, with a visitation one hour before the service. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, with a rosary being recited at 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lost Nation. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lost Nation. Lahey & Dawson Funeral Service of Lost Nation is assisting the family. Gladys Irene was born June 23, 1924, in Johnson County, Iowa, to David and Nettie (Zager) Gingerich. She graduated from Oxford High School. On Oct. 28, 1943, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Melvin Duwa on the U.S. Army Air Force Base in Albuquerque, N.M. She worked for civil services and in the cafeteria at the Lost Nation School for many years. Irene is a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lost Nation and a former member of the Altar and Rosary Society and former Lost Nation Legion Auxiliary member. She spent her time cooking, baking, sewing and tending to her garden. She would work on ceramics making sure all of her family members had enough decorations. Her greatest enjoyment was when she was spending time with her family on family vacations or traveling with her husband. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of almost 76 years, Melvin of Lost Nation; four children, LaVonne (Gary) Gleason of Bettendorf, Karen (Jim) Hamann of Long Grove, Vicki (Tom) Shady of West Liberty and Tim (Jackie) Duwa of Lost Nation; 11 grandchildren, Mark, Jason, Michele, Ken, Bonnie, Renee, Joe, Jeremy, Kim, Matthew and Marisa; 18 great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; and daughters-in-law, Kathy (Jerry) Morrison of Marion and Melodee (Richard Shewmake) Duwa of Eldridge. She was preceded in death by her two sons, David and Daniel; granddaughter, Angie; great-grandson, Tyler; sister, Alice Zook; and three brothers, Olin, Delbert and Lester Gingerich. Memorials may be directed to a foundation or in Irene's honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019