IRENE DVORAK Traer Irene Dvorak, 98, of Traer, died on June 14, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. The visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. There will be a rosary service at 4:45 p.m. prior to the visitation. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. All guests are asked to please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask. The burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery southwest of Clutier. Overton Funeral Home in Traer is handling the arrangements. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.