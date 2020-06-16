Irene Dvorak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IRENE DVORAK Traer Irene Dvorak, 98, of Traer, died on June 14, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. The visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. There will be a rosary service at 4:45 p.m. prior to the visitation. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. All guests are asked to please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask. The burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery southwest of Clutier. Overton Funeral Home in Traer is handling the arrangements. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Family Funeral Home - Traer
714 First Street
Traer, IA 50675
(319) 478-2775
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved