Irene Frances Detert
IRENE FRANCES DETERT Cedar Rapids Irene Frances Detert, 100, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Evergreen Estates I. Celebration of her 100-plus years of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, with the Rev. Dr. Julie Schuett presiding. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Brosh Chapel. All friends and family are encouraged to wear a mask as well as practice social distancing. Irene was born Oct. 8, 1919, in Rudd, the daughter of Charles and Lottie (Socek) Musil. She attended Rudd Country School. Irene was united in marriage to Milton Lewis in the fall of 1946 until divorcing, and later to Wilbur Detert in fall of 1966. Irene was engaged to Ed Babka for many years until his passing. She worked at SS Kresge, K-Mart, Coady's Drive-In, and local bakeries for many years. Irene volunteered for many years at St. Luke's, where she earned many service awards. She was very proud of her Czech heritage, and was an accomplished accordion player, where she traveled through seven states, playing at fairs, carnivals and festivals. She enjoyed gardening flowers and plants, raising pheasants, and spending time with her family. Irene is survived by her children, Sandra Detert of Jackson, Minn., Ronnie (Wanda) Detert of Cedar Rapids and Valencia Pospisil of Fairfax; four grandchildren, Shawn (Tim) Roberts, Shad Wachal, Shane Wachal and Jennifer (Robin) Moore; two grandchildren, Isabella and Lindsay; step-grandchildren, James (Jamie) Morgan, Rachel (Chad) Ozburn and Heather (Justin) Sowada; step-great-grandchildren, Koral Morgan; her sister, Ruth Stark of Fairfax; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Richard Detert; her siblings, Charles and Ray Musil; and her brother-in-law, Arthur Stark. Memorials may be directed to the family. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the management, staff and many friends at Evergreen Estates I for their loving care of Irene. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 17, 2020.
