Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Geiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Geiger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Geiger Obituary
IRENE LORRAINE GEIGER Vinton Irene Lorraine Geiger passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home at the age of 97. A celebration of Irene's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery. Following the graveside service, there will be time for fellowship and refreshments at the church. To share a thought, special memory or condolence with Irene's family, please visit vsrfh.com. Honoring Irene's wishes, the casket will be closed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene's name to the Vinton Lutheran Home. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Irene and her family.
Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now