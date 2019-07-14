|
IRENE LORRAINE GEIGER Vinton Irene Lorraine Geiger passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home at the age of 97. A celebration of Irene's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery. Following the graveside service, there will be time for fellowship and refreshments at the church. To share a thought, special memory or condolence with Irene's family, please visit vsrfh.com. Honoring Irene's wishes, the casket will be closed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene's name to the Vinton Lutheran Home. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Irene and her family.
Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019