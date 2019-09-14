|
IRENE HARRIET SILBER Cedar Rapids Irene Harriet Silber of Cedar Rapids, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Iowa City. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on Feb. 2, 1926. She graduated from Central High School and married Max R. Silber and had two sons. She devoted her life to her family and enjoyed working at her husband's business and later at Sirloin and Brew and Gastroenterologists, PC. She always loved helping people. Irene is survived by sons, Robert (Laurie) and Jeff; sister, Francis Ducoffe; grandchildren, David (Rebecca), Abbie (Feivel), Aaron (Stephanie), Brian (Amy), Hannah (Evan) and Max; great-grandchildren, Lewis, Nathan, Audrey, Joseph, Eden, Elijah, Madison and Noah. Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Max Silber; father, Phillip Fein; mother, Minnie Fein; sister, Shirley Grueskin; and brother, Jerry Fein. During her final weeks she received "caring care" from the staff at the Iowa City Care Center, the Iowa City Hospice team and Dr. Melanie Stahlberg. In accordance with Irene's wishes, there will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be held at Eben Israel Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials preferred to Cedar Valley Humane Society, 7411 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403, Iowa City Rehabilitation and Health Center, 3661 Rochester Ave., 52245, or Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade St., Iowa City, IA 52240.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019