Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Silber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Harriet Silber


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Harriet Silber Obituary
IRENE HARRIET SILBER Cedar Rapids Irene Harriet Silber of Cedar Rapids, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Iowa City. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on Feb. 2, 1926. She graduated from Central High School and married Max R. Silber and had two sons. She devoted her life to her family and enjoyed working at her husband's business and later at Sirloin and Brew and Gastroenterologists, PC. She always loved helping people. Irene is survived by sons, Robert (Laurie) and Jeff; sister, Francis Ducoffe; grandchildren, David (Rebecca), Abbie (Feivel), Aaron (Stephanie), Brian (Amy), Hannah (Evan) and Max; great-grandchildren, Lewis, Nathan, Audrey, Joseph, Eden, Elijah, Madison and Noah. Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Max Silber; father, Phillip Fein; mother, Minnie Fein; sister, Shirley Grueskin; and brother, Jerry Fein. During her final weeks she received "caring care" from the staff at the Iowa City Care Center, the Iowa City Hospice team and Dr. Melanie Stahlberg. In accordance with Irene's wishes, there will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be held at Eben Israel Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials preferred to Cedar Valley Humane Society, 7411 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403, Iowa City Rehabilitation and Health Center, 3661 Rochester Ave., 52245, or Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade St., Iowa City, IA 52240.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now