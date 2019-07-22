Home

Irene Hartzler Obituary
IRENE HARTZLER Marion A Celebration of Life for Irene Hartzler, 93, of Marion, formerly of Kalona, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. Burial will follow in the Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the service. A memorial fund has been established for Breast Cancer Research. Irene Hartzler died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion. Full obituary online at peterseimfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 22, 2019
