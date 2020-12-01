IRENE BETTY KONECNY Cedar Rapids Always so proud of her Czech heritage, lifelong Cedar Rapids native, Irene Betty Konecny, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Irene was born Sept. 29, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to A.A. and Lenore (Skorepa) Konecny. Surviving are special friends, Marcia Whiteford of Cedar Rapids, Sherri Evans and Tom Sabotta, both of Anamosa, and Ann and Mel Struthers of Cedar Rapids. She will be remembered by those who knew her as a person of strong independence, the highest character and great loyalty. She was preceded in death by her parents; uncle, Joe Skorepa; and her special cat, Teddy. Always active, she supported projects of the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library and Guild. She was a 50-plus year member of Soroptimist International of Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed the Silver Sneakers exercise class at the YMCA, loved playing golf and tennis in her earlier years, and volunteered for five years at Starry Elementary School in Marion helping second graders with reading. She loved flowers and butterflies, so she spent many pleasant hours sitting in and working in her Japanese garden. She enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to Prague, Seattle/British Columbia, Gulf Shores, Ala., and her seven country Eastern European tour. Because of the COVID-19 virus, a Celebration of Life will be held later this spring/summer. A private internment will occur at Cedar Memorial, who is handling arrangements. Online memories and condolences can be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
in the obituary section. Contributions anddonations in Irene's memory can be made to a special charity of the donor's choice
. Special thanks to St. Luke's ICU, Dr. Gogineni and nurse Lynn for the compassionate care given to Irene. Additionally, words cannot express the sincere appreciation to Dr. Michael Brooks for his professional guidance and encouragement to Irene over the past many years.