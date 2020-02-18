|
IRENE ROSE LEESON Hiawatha Irene Rose Leeson, 74, died at 5:12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, after a short illness at St. Luke's Hospice Center, hours after transfer from the Adult Intensive Care unit. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet friends one hour before the service. Entombment will take place at Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum in Cedar Rapids. Irene was an avid gardener, spending many days planting and tending to flower gardens, planters and indoor potted plants. Some of her favorite potted plants were her many orchid varieties. Even more passionate was Irene over family and friends. She made many friends while exercising at Collins Aerospace Rec Center. If Irene was mother and grandmother to all of those who called her so, then you would have thought that she had dozens of children. Irene is survived by her husband of 56 years, John L. Leeson; and three sons, John Michael Leeson, Thomas Melvin Leeson (wife, Bridgett (Ball) Leeson), and James Frank Leeson (wife Cindy (Kula) Leeson). The family unit includes nieces, Ramona Ratliff and Jessie (Ratliff) Sheets, who Irene and John raised from pre-teens. There are eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Eastern Iowa Orchid Society or a . Monetary gifts received will be donated to the Eastern Iowa Orchid Society in her name. Please share a memory of Irene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020