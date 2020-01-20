|
IRENE LOUISE GUNZENHAUSER Ladora Irene Louise Gunzenhauser, 78, of Ladora, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in her home. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Homestead, with Pastor Michael Kolesar officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Homestead. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. A memorial fund has been established. Irene is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Glen) Schlesselman of Ladora; four grandchildren, Ellie (Charles) Hawkins of Ladora, Evan (Courtney) Schlesselman of Victor, Whitney (Zack) Groomes of Shipley and Nikki (Andrew) Van Otegham of Victor; 13 great-grandchildren, Raelene, Cash and Memphis Hawkins, Brayden, Payton and Nolan Schlesselman, Zoey, Izzy, Barrett and Loretta Groomes, Kodie Holcomb, and Kolt and Henry Van Otegham; and a sister, Judy (Martin) Kolczyk of Marengo. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; and a grandson, Nicholas, in infancy. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020