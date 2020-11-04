IRENE MARDORF Monticello Irene Mardorf, 93, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, following a brief illness. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Pastor David Ramesh will officiate at the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Hospice. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Irene and her family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com
. Irene is survived by two sons, Clifford (Rose) Mardorf, Monticello, and Les (Linda) Mardorf, Sand Springs; two daughters, Linda (David) Presar, Wapakoneta, Ohio, and Janet (Loren) Jellison, Marion; grandchildren, Leslie, Valerie, Jason, Carrie, Justin, Mitchelle, Scott, Nicholas, Brian and Michelle; and two great-granddaughters, Amelia and Kassidy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; two brothers, Larry and Edward Siebels; and an infant sister, Augusta. Irene Pauline Mardorf was born March 8, 1927, in Castle Grove Township, Jones County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Garret and Frannie Schafer Siebels. Irene received her education at Castle Grove School No. 4. She married Richard Mardorf at S.S. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Grove Township on Oct. 31, 1948. The couple farmed in Jones County near Monticello. Irene was active part of the farming operation. Away from the farm, Irene was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where she was part of the sewing and quilting circle. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers around the house. Irene was a quiet, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will deeply missed by her family and church community. The family would like to thank everyone at St. Luke's Hospice for the wonderful, loving and caring support during Irene's time with them.