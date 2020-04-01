|
|
IRENE TILLIE (ROHLENA) PARR Blairstown Irene Tillie (Rohlena) Parr, 89, passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. Irene was born Sept. 23, 1930, in rural Cedar Rapids, to Charles and Tillie Sadie (Vavra) Rohlena. She graduated from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids. On June 14, 1949, Irene married Harold Raymond Parr at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Irene was an active farm wife and a faithful member of St. John Catholic Church in Blairstown and the Altar and Rosary Society. Irene enjoyed crocheting and gardening, and was an accomplished cook and baker. Her specialty was cinnamon rolls. She also belonged to numerous card clubs, loved polka music, and she and Harold traveled extensively when they were able. She is survived by her children, Colleen Harris of Keller, Texas, Kathleen Parr of Fort Collins, Colo., David Parr of Marengo, Mary (Dave) Breja of Keystone and Lori Parr of West Des Moines; 10 grandchildren, Danielle (Craig) Tuetken, Jessica Kennymore, Jeremiah Parr, Joshua (Christyn) Breja, Joseph (Jess) Parr, Justin (Liz) Kennymore, Melissa (Jeff) Beuthien, Rachel (Trent) Wetta, Jennifer Kennymore and Gabrielle (Devin Van Wyk) Breja; two stepgrandsons, DeJay Harris and Brian Harris; and 13 great-grandchildren. Family was very important to her throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold, in December 2004; her brother, Robert (Sylvia) Rohlena; and her son-in-law, Dave Harris. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020