Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Irene Petrik

Irene Petrik Obituary
IRENE EMILY PETRIK Solon Irene Emily Petrik, 95, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Solon Nursing Care Center in Solon. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Brosh Chapel & The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, with family greeting friends one hour before services. Burial will follow at Blain Cemetery. Irene was born Feb. 23, 1924, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Joseph and Libbie (Pirkl) Louvar. She lived on the family farm with her two sisters and was a graduate of Shueyville High School. Irene married her high school sweetheart, Leo Petrik, on Aug. 1, 1946, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Irene and Leo were longtime residents of Swisher. She was a devoted wife for 50 years. Irene and Leo enjoyed dancing at the DanceMor dance hall in Swisher, listening to polka music, going to polka festivals and traveling around the U.S. She also enjoyed sewing, Hawkeye women's basketball, flowers, wild birds and gardening. Her smiling face, laugh and kind words will be missed by all. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo; and her older sister, Leona. She is survived by her sister, Anna Klimes; and niece, Jan Michel, both of Neenah, Wis.; niece, Linda (Richard) Drake of Monticello; niece, Lorna (Roy) Jones of Urbandale; nephew, Richard (Sue) Rocarek of Cedar Rapids; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special family friend, Bob Vanourny. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
