IRENE M. TENDICK Cedar Rapids Irene M. Tendick, 75, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice, Cedar Rapids. Burial will be held at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses, 2204 26th St. NW, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. The family requests no flowers and no perfume worn to the memorial. Thank you. Please share a memory of Irene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
