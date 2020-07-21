IRIE WELCH Monticello Irie Welch, 85, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Private family services will be held Thursday morning, July 23, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Larry Lamont will officiate at the services. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, with military honors. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Surviving are his sister, Evalena Lang; his niece, Teresa (Steve) Morrissey; two nephews, John (Laura) Lang and Daniel Lang; 12 great-nieces and -nephews, Heather (Casey), Brandi (Matt), Nikole, Gregory, Melanie Rachel, Zachary, Tanner, Michael, Rebecca, Eric and Bryce; and 14 great-great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Robert Lang. Irie Lenn Welch was born Nov. 13, 1934, at Iowa City, Iowa. He was the son of Manville and Lenora Scouten, Welch. Irie graduated from the Onslow High School in 1954. He then served in the U.S. Army. Irie operated a bulk fuel route in the Monticello area and also helped his dad farm. He worked as a heavy equipment operator all over Iowa and other states, helping to build a good portion of Interstate 80. In later years, he worked as a welder in the area and worked with Billy Cooper, repairing farm equipment, and did custom round bailing as well. Irie loved to go fishing and hunting as well as travel. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Even though he never had children of his own, he was a father figure to every child he ever knew.



