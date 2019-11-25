|
IRMA ANN SCHROBILGEN Durango Irma Ann Schrobilgen, 90, of Durango, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Grand Meadows Butler House. Visitation will follow a 2:30 p.m. prayer service from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Irma will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rickardsville, with Father Noah Diehm as the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rickardsville. Irma was born Aug. 26, 1929, in North Buena Vista, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph Mathias and Leona Klein Leick. On Oct. 9, 1951, she married Melvin Joseph Schrobilgen at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Buena Vista. He died Feb. 23, 2001. They had farmed and lived their entire lives on the family-owned farm at Five Points Road. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rickardsville and the Altar and Rosary Society and church circles. She enjoyed polka music, sewing and mending, gardening, canning and cooking. You never left her house hungry. Survivors include one daughter, Karen (Gary) Janechek of Cedar Rapids; five sons, Joseph (Anne) Schrobilgen of Bellevue, Randy (Cindy) Schrobilgen of Dubuque, Kevin Schrobilgen of Monticello, David (Jenny) Schrobilgen of Dubuque and Neil Schrobilgen of Durango; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Merlin (Ruth) Leick of Luxemburg and Arnold Leick of Des Moines; one sister, Florence (Clarence) Kennicker of Holy Cross; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Dorothy Ellerbach, Lucille Stoffel, Marina Hess and Rosemary Tharp; one brother, Leonard; and siblings, Alvin and Carol at birth. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for St. Joseph Catholic Church and Hospice of Dubuque. The Schrobilgen family thanks the doctors, nurses and staff at Finley Hospital, Hospice of Dubuque and Grand Meadows Butler House for caring for Irma. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Irma's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019