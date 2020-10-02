IRMA J. PEARSON Marion Irma J. Pearson, 65, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her residence in Marion, from an illness related to her double lung transplant. A private memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Marion First United Methodist Church, live-streamed at www.marionmethodist.org
, click the Watch Live tab. A celebration of Irma's life will be held at a later date. Irma was born on Oct. 5, 1954, in Oakland, Neb., the daughter of the Rev. Bill and Opal Anderson, and was raised on a farm outside of Rosalie, Neb. She met the love of her life and husband, Don Pearson, when they worked together at a friend's hay farm. Irma and Don married on Jan. 27, 1973, in Dakota City, Neb., during a blizzard. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Marion, where she enjoyed ringing in the various hand-bell choirs. Irma loved family, science fiction and travel, visiting Australia, Europe, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks, and more than 45 states. She truly enjoyed sewing; her family always was amazed at how she could create whole items just from a rough idea. Irma had a kind heart, a great sense of humor, and made the best doughnuts, but refused to play cards with her extended family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Irma is survived and lovingly remembered by her mother, Opal Anderson of Freeport, Ill.; daughter, Jessica (Dan) Barr of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; son, Brent (Sara) Pearson of Davenport, Iowa; two granddaughters, Lily and Molly Barr; four siblings, Arlene Anderson of Lincoln, Neb., Harold (Alison) Anderson of Freeport; Lula Koester of Missoula, Mont., and Eric (Keryn) Anderson of Bow, N.H.; niece, Gretchen (James) Wiscombe of Missoula; and mother-in-law, Lottie Pierce of Onawa, Iowa. She also is survived by extended family members, Keith (Beti) Pearson of Hermitage, Mo., Charlotte Bell of Onawa, and Joanne (Joe) Fleck of Rodney, Iowa; and several nieces, a nephew, and close friend, Carolyn Whitcher of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Pearson; father, the Rev. Bill Anderson; two brothers-in-law, Mike Bell and Dan Koester; one nephew, Aaron Bainbridge; and one niece, Natasha Anderson. The family would like to thank the amazing transplant team at UW Madison for their excellent care of Irma leading up to and after her transplant in April of 2009, especially Dr. Richard Cornwell and Kelly Goodrich, RN. The family also extends thanks and appreciation to the long-term care staff at The Views in Marion for their tireless care during Irma's final illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Irma's memory may either be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Marion, or to the Iowa Donor Network. The family requests that you register to be an organ donor in honor of Irma. Please share a memory of Irma at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
