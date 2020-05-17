|
IRMA O. RAYBORN Cedar Rapids Irma O. Rayborn, 103, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center after a long fight with Alzheimer's. She has now been reunited with her husband, William "Bud" Rayborn. A private family burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Irma was born on July 12, 1916, in Hawleyville, Iowa, and spent her early life in Taylor County, Iowa. She was the daughter of the late Martin Edward "Eddie" Madden of Hawleyville and the late Bertha Louise (Hook) Madden, also of Hawleyville. She graduated from high school in New Market, Iowa, in 1936. Irma was united in marriage to William "Bud" Rayborn on June 1, 1941, in Maryville, Mo., and enjoyed 78 years of marriage until his death on Jan. 18, 2020. She was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids for 75 years. Irma worked as a school teacher until her marriage. She focused on her children and grandchildren. After they were raised, she spent almost 30 years volunteering at St. Luke's Hospital. Irma loved crafts, gardening and traveling with her husband. Together, she and Bud traveled to 49 states and, especially enjoyed trips to Hawaii, one that included their entire family. Her love for her husband and her family was immense. Irma leaves behind a lifetime of memories and love. Survivors include her children, Roger, and his wife, Joanne (Secl) Rayborn, of Cedar Rapids and Karen Finn (Brad Gordon); three granddaughters, Julie (Finn) Weber, and her husband, Dan, of Fairfax, Stacy (Finn) Kostanyan, and her husband, Jack of Pasadena, Calif., and Trisha Finn of Cedar Rapids; seven great-grandchildren, Trae Finn of Phoenix, Ariz., Haley Rohret and her fiance, Robert Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, Jake Rohret of Pasadena, Madden Kostanyan of Pasadena, Maci Kostanyan of Pasadena, Taren Finn of Cedar Rapids and Willow Weber of Ames, Iowa; and one great-great-granddaughter, Amora Finn of Phoenix. Irma was preceded in death by her husband, William L. "Bud" Rayborn; parents, Eddie and Bertha Madden; and her sister, Lois Madden Johnston of Hemet, Calif. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the entire staff at West Ridge Care Center for their compassionate care for Irma. Memorials may be directed to Sharon United Methodist Church. Mom and Dad walked together for 80 years and each day lived the words of this poem. When Dad died in January, we knew Mom would soon run to be with him. I hope we walk the last mile together Hand in hand we can see the promised land We've been through bad times, but our love is forever We made our house a home for our little ones We've known happiness and some sadness too I remember when you first said I love you I didn't know a love could be so strong And today I find you're still mine so let's go on forever We will walk the last mile together. Margaret Newsom Holley Please share a memory of Irma at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2020