Isaac Lee Obituary
ISAAC RAY LEE Cedar Rapids Isaac Ray Lee, 25, chose to end his struggle with depression Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be held one hour before services. Isaac was born into a loving family, the oldest son of Thomas and Theresa (Houska) Lee. He was so loved by his parents and younger brother, Jackson. Isaac graduated from Linn-Mar High School and attended Iowa State University. He loved gaming, weaving and music. He will be missed more than he could ever realize. He was beautiful and loved by many. Survivors include his parents and his brother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cedar Valley Humane Society. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
