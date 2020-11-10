ISABELLA MARIE SCHAEFER East Amana Isabella Marie Schaefer, 91, of East Amana, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Mercy Hospice House. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the East Amana Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery before the service at 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be contributed to the Amana Church, Amana Heritage Society or ARC of southeast Iowa. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Isabella is survived by a son, Kirby (M. Theresa) Schaefer of Main Amana; two grandchildren, Aaron (Shana) Schaefer of Iowa City and Katherine (Jonathan) Ron of Iowa City; five great-grandchildren, Yael, Noa and Lior Ron, August and Orson Schaefer; a sister, Violet Harman of Main Amana; a cousin. Lee Herr; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, in 2012; her parents, Paul and Lillie Rettig; and a son, Reed, in 2020. Isabella Marie Rettig, was born July 2, 1929, in Middle Amana, the daughter of Paul and Lillie (Herr) Rettig. She graduated from Amana schools in 1946 and continued her education at Chillicothe Business College. Isabella and Kenneth were united in marriage on June 26, 1948. They made their home in East Amana. Isabella worked at Amana Refrigeration and at the Amana Society. She and her husband owned and operated the Little Amana Winery, where she worked for 30 years until retirement. Isabella was a member of the Amana Church. She was an avid church volunteer and a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed quilting, flower gardening and being a homemaker. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
.