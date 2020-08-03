ISABELLE A. MICHAEL Walker Isabelle A. Michael, 97, of Walker, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 31, 202,0 at Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa. Isabelle was born June 7, 1923, in Cascade, Iowa, to John Paul and Ellen Theresa (Rowan) Mausser. Her family rented various farms before finally settling in Walker in 1937. She graduated from Walker High School in 1941 and attended Cedar Falls Teaching College. She taught in the rural county school system and later as a substitute teacher. She married Leonard John Michael on Jan. 20, 1953, at Sacred Heart Church in Walker, and they made their home on his family farm in rural Walker. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She served as a member of the parish council, church trustee, and used her teaching talents as a religious education teacher. Isabelle was a proud citizen of Walker and belonged to the Walker Historical Society. She was incredibly involved in the town's centennial celebration. Her interests extended into genealogy and history. She also had a talent for sewing and needlepoint. Isabelle also enjoyed bird watching and reading. She was known for her distinctive and memorable laugh. Isabelle is survived by her children, Steve (Deb) Michael of Walker, Iowa, Stan Michael of Walker and Ken Michael of Fort Worth, Texas; son-in-law, Doug Swanson of Newton, Iowa; her sisters, Alice Muller of Muscatine and Grace Carney of Carson City, Nev.; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard; her daughter, Lenette Swanson; two grandchildren, Kara and Patrick Michael; her sisters, Ellen Mausser and Rose Blood; sister-in-law, Ruth Mausser; her brothers, Bob, John and Richard Mausser; and her brothers-in-law, Bob Muller and Jim Carney. The family would like to thank the staff at Hiawatha Care Center for the excellent care provided to Isabelle. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Reiff Family Center in Independence, Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Walker, Iowa. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged for those who attend the visitation and funeral services. To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com
under obituaries.