Isaiah Washpun Obituary
ISAIAH DASHAUN WASHPUN Iowa City Isaiah Dashaun Washpun, 25, of Iowa City, went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, where a time of visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
