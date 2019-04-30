|
ISAIAH DASHAUN WASHPUN Iowa City Isaiah Dashaun Washpun, 25, of Iowa City, went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, where a time of visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019