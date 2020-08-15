1/1
Isidore "Doc" Weber
ISIDORE "DOC" WEBER Kalona Isidore "Doc" Weber was born Dec. 20, 1930. Doc passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the VA Medical Hospital in Iowa City at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife, Linda of Kalona; three children, Joyce (Frank) Ruplinger of Iowa City, John (Sarah) Weber of North Liberty and Travis (Kelly) Weber of Tiffin; two stepchildren, Jason Dumont of Solon and Jody (Torrey) Gingerich of Riverside; 14 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; a brother, Tony Weber of Washington; and two sisters, Celeste Woltering of Washington and Martha Kleinmeyer of Iowa City. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Friends Cemetery in Richland, Iowa. Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Yoder-Powell Funeral Home in Kalona.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2020.
