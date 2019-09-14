Home

IVAN D. "IKE" HAND Cedar Rapids Ivan D. "Ike" Hand, 98, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. Memorial services at 1 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. There will be a visitation from noon until service time at the chapel on Monday. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ike was born to Harley and Aleta Hand on June 16, 1921, in Center Point. He married Dorothy DeWald on Nov. 21, 1946, in Cedar Rapids. Ike was employed by Iowa Manufacturing (Cedarapids Inc.) for 42 years until his retirement in 1982. After that he worked part time in Comm Central, a radio relay room of Rockwell Collins for 10 years. He retired from there in 1993 as radio operator. He also was a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital for 21 years. Ike served in the U.S. Army in Europe during World War II. He served on the board of the Cedar Rapids Employees Credit Union and was its president for several terms. He also was active in the American Society of Tool Engineers and remained a member even after he retired. He was a member of the Elks Club for more than 40 years. He is survived by his children, Debbie (Vance) Halvorson, Steve (Ruth) Hand and Julie (Steve) Hay; five grandchildren, Chad (Lauren) Halvorson, Brooke (Andrew) Myer, Sara (Greg) Carson, Matthew (Renae) Thompson and Lauren (Jeff) Morris; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy; his parents, Harley and Aleta Hand; a brother, John; and a baby sister, Geneva Faye. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested memorial contributions be made to Kenwood Park United Methodist Church or the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please leave a message or tribute to the Hand family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019
