Ivan Mollenhaur

IVAN LEROY MOLLENHAUER Marion Ivan LeRoy Mollenhauer, 89, of Marion, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Winslow House Nursing Home. Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Loretta; and his children, Lee Mollenhauer of Solon, Iowa, Linda O'Brien of Marion, Iowa, and Richard Mollenhauer of Waubeek, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dennis Mollenhauer; and his siblings. Ivan was born July 9, 1931, in Marion, Iowa, the son of John and Bernice (Romig) Mollenhauer. He married Loretta E. Dulin on June 28, 1952, at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He enjoyed farming and worked for Lefebure in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed his grandkids, camping and watching the Hawkeyes.
