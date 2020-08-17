Ivy Sievers

IVY MICHELLE ZUBER SIEVERS Tama Ivy Michelle Zuber Sievers, 69, of Tama, Iowa, died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines from complications of a stroke. Born in New York City, Ivy spent her formative years in California. She followed her parents to West Germany in 1972, where she met her future husband, Veryl Sievers. They were married in Basel, Switzerland, and settled in Cedar Rapids after Veryl's discharge from the military. She established the Ivy League preschool in Cedar Rapids and later was co-owner of Sievers True Value Hardware and Ivy's Home Furnishings in Tama. In 1998, she established a certified organic farm with her husband, founded on principles of sustainability and being responsible stewards of their land. Ivy's creativity knew no bounds. At different stages in her life she was a master gardener, painter, sculptor and interior decorator. She was an ardent advocate for a natural and holistic approach to both nature and living. Ivy was preceded in death by her parents, Theodric and Lnita Zuber; and her younger brother, Don. She will be missed immeasurably by her husband, Veryl of Tama; her sons, Ryan (Marc) of Chicago and Ahren (Brooke) of Forest Park, Ill.; her sister, Renee Zuber of Roseville, Calif.; and her brother, Darryl Zuber of Klamath Falls, Ore. A celebration of Ivy's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left directly to the family by visiting www.iowacremation.com
We honor Ivy and the life she lived by believing in a little bit of magic every day.