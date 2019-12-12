|
|
J. LAVON KIRKPATRICK Iowa City J. Lavon Kirkpatrick, 81, formerly of Iowa City, passed away peacefully Dec. 9, 2019, at her home in Houston. Born April 1, 1938, near Lone Tree, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Hilma (Benson) Eden Lavon grew up around Lone Tree, graduated from Lone Tree High School and attended the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Lavon married her high school sweetheart, David Kirkpatrick, on Dec. 20, 1959, at First United Methodist Church in Iowa City. The couple lived and raised their family in Iowa City, Chicago, Hartford, Conn., and Houston, where they became permanent residents of Texas in 1983. They enjoyed spending many vacations with family and friends at "The Castle," their summer getaway in Steamboat Springs, Colo. After retirement, Lavon got her wish to return to Iowa each spring, where she enjoyed spending time with her brothers, sisters and the rest of her large, extended family. Each fall, David got his wish to retreat back to Texas before the first snowflake fell. For many years, she volunteered with the Assistance League of Houston, lifting the spirits of child burn victims at The Shriners Hospital by performing puppet shows, and was a former president of P.E.O Chapter A.X.-E.D. in Houston. Survivors include her husband, David; daughter, Lori Kirkpatrick of Hartford, Conn.; sons, Steve Kirkpatrick (Brenda) of Oswego, Kan., and Tom Kirkpatrick (Djuana) of Arvada, Colo.; grandchildren, Courtney Preston (Mike) of Galena, Kan., David Kirkpatrick of Aurora, Colo., Henry Kirkpatrick and Hannah Kirkpatrick, both of Arvada, Colo.; sister, Betty Kirchner of Iowa City; brother-in-law, Dennis Kirkpatrick (Ann) of Port Orchard, Wash.; sisters-in-law, Delores Eden of Iowa City and Irmgard Eden of Watertown, Mass.; cousins, Wendell Eden (Betty) of Washington, Iowa, and Beverly Felt of Desert Hot Springs, Calif.; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Lavon was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, William Kirkpatrick; mother-in-law, Celeste Kirkpatrick; brothers, Carroll Eden, and his wife, Elma, Hubert Eden, Robert Eden, and his wife, Elaine, Marion Eden, and his wife, Carolyn and William Eden; sister, Florence Millsap, and her husband, Ken; and brother-in-law, Don Kirchner. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Lone Tree Cemetery. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Swank Church Cemetery near Lone Tree (Swank Church Association, 5376 Sioux Ave., SE, Iowa City, IA 52240) or to the . Online condolences may be left at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019