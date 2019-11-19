Home

Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
563-452-3259
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence
J. Robert Bunn


1925 - 2019
J. Robert Bunn Obituary
J. ROBERT BUNN Clarence J. Robert Bunn, 94, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence with the Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery in Clarence with military rites. Bob was born Aug. 11, 1925, in Bloomington, Ill., to William C. and Edith Hughes Bunn. He married Wilma Adams Bachman on Nov. 19, 1976, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence. Survivors include his wife, Wilma; children, Deb (Bill) Schwitzer of Tipton, Karen Stott of Oakland, Lynnette Bunn of Alexandria, Va., Steven (Jodi) Bunn of Princeton, Brad Bachman of Stanwood and Teri (Dave) Petersen of Davenport; grandchildren, Laura (Nick) Ludwig, Courtney (Jerad) Corbin, Jordin (Christian) Pitt, Karalyn Stott, James Ross Stott, Avery Bunn, Karli Bunn and Hannah Bachman; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Autumn and Lily Ludwig and Eleanor Pitt. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister. Bob was a former president of Clarence Savings Bank and former superintendent of Sunday school at St. John's. He was very active in his community and church and served many roles in both. He also was one of the founding fathers of Kirkwood Community College. Bob graduated from the University of Iowa in 1949 and was an AVID Hawkeye supporter and fan. Bob proudly served in the Navy from July 1943 until Jan. 1, 1946, as a second class radioman. He enjoyed wintering in Arizona and playing golf. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Chapman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Bob. Please leave memories and condolences at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
