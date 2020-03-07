|
|
JACALYN M. LITTY Clarence Jacalyn M. Litty, 66, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. at Clarence Cemetery on Wednesday, March 11. Jacalyn was born on Aug. 29, 1953, in DeWitt, Iowa, to George and Janet (Warner) Hessler. Survivors include her husband, Larry; children, Gerald of Clarence, Darlene (Marcus Richards) of Tipton and Cory (Dawn) of Cedar Rapids; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers, Dave Hessler of Kansas and Randy Hessler of Wyoming. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; one brother; and a son. Jacalyn retired from Casey's General Store, where she worked for 30 years and was her life. She was famous for her macaroni salad and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Memories and condolences may be sent to www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020