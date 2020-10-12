JACK ANDERSON TAYLOR SEXTON Hiawatha Jack Anderson Taylor Sexton, 87, left his earthly home to reside in Heaven on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital, after a short but determined fight with COVID-19. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Memorial Park of Chapel Memories. Private family services at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be livestreamed on Saturday at 1 p.m. and may be viewed at: client.tribucast.com/tcid/
Jack Anderson Taylor Sexton was born April 25, 1933, in Sevierville County, Tenn., the son of Pleasent Witt Sexton and Pearl (Graves) Sexton. In 1951, he entered the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1955. In 1956, he met and married the love of his life, JoAnn Lucille Nelson. They shared a wonderful life of 64 years together, raising their five children, with more love than anyone has ever known. Jack worked at LeFebure for 15 years, then decided his love was farming. He farmed for 22 years. After farming, he and JoAnn ventured into motel and apartment rental and maintenance. He loved hunting, fishing, bowling, listening to bluegrass music and spending time with his many friends and beloved family. He also enjoyed playing guitar and singing country music for over 30 years in the Dave Dighton Band. Jack could be a feisty character but never knew a stranger and loved with all his heart! He was an amazing man that loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all his dear friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew him and he has taken a part of all of our hearts with him. Jack is survived by his wife, JoAnn; two sons, Gary (Dinah), Mount Juliet, Tenn., and Dale (Mary) Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three daughters, Dennice (Chad), Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Diana, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jennine, Fairborn, Ohio; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren, with another due in May 2021; one brother, Benjamin; and two sisters, Christy and Coralee. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister-in-law, mother- and father in-law and three brothers-in-law. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to all the health professionals at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital who cared for Jack in his last days. Especially Katy and Dylan who held his hands when his family couldn't and comforted him as he made his way to the pearly gates. A memorial fund has been established in Jack's name.
