Jack Brotemarkle

JACK BEOHM BROTEMARKLE Lockhart, Texas Jack Beohm Brotemarkle, 85, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away Sept. 4, 2020, in Lockhart. He was born in Manchester, Iowa, to Marion and Mabel (Beohm) Brotemarkle. After high school graduation, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served his country honorably for 23 years, including two tours in Germany, one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerre Brotemarkle. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Elfriede Brotemarkle; son, Mike Brotemarkle and wife, Kristi of Flatonia, Texas; daughter, Carol Cray of Lockhart, Texas; and four grandchildren, Randy Brotemarkle, Nicole Cray, Christopher Cray and Charles Cray. A graveside service will be held at Lockhart City Cemetery will full military honors rendered.



