PASTOR JACK D. KENDALL Cedar Rapids Pastor Jack D. Kendall, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, entered into his new heavenly life on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Sharon United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial at Leon Cemetery in Leon, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Jack was born July 1, 1932, to Harry and Eula (Keller) Kendall, at home in Decatur County, near Leon, Iowa. He is survived by wife, Marie of Cedar Rapids; son, Dennis (Diana) of Quincy, Ill., their children, Sarah Gill (Michael); and daughter, Haddie of Fort Worth, Texas; Andrew Kendall (Lindsay) and children, Sam and Carter Schmidt; and Harrison Kendall of Wichita Falls, Texas; and Jacob Kendall of Lawrence, Kan.; daughter, Jacqueline Kendall-Gebel (David) and children, Carrie (Nolan) Herring and Dr. Eva Gebel, all of Aurora, Colo.; and daughter, Julie Fry (Dwayne) of Cedar Rapids; and son, Kyle Ketelsen of Martelle, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Kendall; his parents; brother; and sister. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Sharon United Methodist Church and the . Please share a memory of Jack at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019