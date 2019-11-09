|
JACK D. SWANSON Cedar Rapids Jack D. Swanson, 67, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Per Jack's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Jack was born Jan. 20, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Jack and Phyllis (Drake) Swanson. He was employed by Asplundh Tree Experts for many years. Jack was a hardworking man who took great pride in his work. His greatest love of all was his family and he loved every moment spent with his grandson, Bode. He is survived by his daughter, Josey Swanson of Cedar Rapids, and her son, Bode; and brother, Bill (Lori) Swanson of Minneapolis, Minn. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Jake. Please share a memory of Jack at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019