JACK E. SHUBATT Iowa City Jack E. Shubatt, 88, died peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospice surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service with military honors will be held Thursday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, with the Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. The family will greet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Family committal services will be held at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Jack Shubatt Memorial Fund. Jack was born Nov. 15, 1930, in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Jacob and Dorothy (Clark) Shubatt. Jack was raised in Centerville and Fort Collins, Colo. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954. On March 7, 1953, Jack married Joan Neeb in Long Beach, Calif. In 1956, Jack and Joan moved to Iowa City. Jack owned and operated Shubatt Auto Trim in Iowa City for many years. He retired in 1990. Jack is survived by his four children, Gary (Cindy) Shubatt of Cedar Rapids, Robert (Pat) Shubatt of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Susan Spilger (Tom Jackson, life partner) of Iowa City and Michael Shubatt (Amy Gilligan) of Dubuque; 10 grandchildren, Scott, Jamie, Rachel, Amy, Ryan, Jack, Cassidy, Sophia, Isabel and Elijah; and six great-grandchildren, Wesley, Amelia, Winston, Owen, Mercy and Jack. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, on March 28, 2019; his parents; and his brother, William.