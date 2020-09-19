JACK EDWARD LYNCH Iowa City Jack Edward Lynch, 94, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The family will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Military honors will be provided by the Solon American Legion. The service will be on Zoom. Friends may go to Jack's obituary at www.lensingfuneral.com
and join the Zoom link, which will be under his Tribute Wall. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the Solon American Legion, where Jack was a 50-year member. Jack was born Feb. 7, 1926, on a farm near Missouri Valley, Iowa, the son of James and Mary Irene (Christiansen) Lynch-Hargrave. He was a graduate of City High School. On Feb. 1, 1949, Jack married Geraldine "Gerry" R. Miltner at St. Mary's Church in Solon. Jack served in both World War II from 1944-47 and the Korean War from 1951-52. He was on the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier from 1944-45. While on the USS Yorktown (CV-10) he was in four major battles: Turk, Iwo Jima, the Philippine Sea and Okinawa. In 1946, he transferred to the USS Shangri-La where he was a witness to the atomic testing. Jack was a Navy 2nd Class, Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class. During the Korean War, Jack and his young family were stationed at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. Jack's greatest love in life was being side by side with his wife, spending time with their family and each grandchild. Jack was a friend to all, and cherished his life-long buddies. The family extend their appreciation to the incredible staff at Crestview in West Branch and Atrium Village in Hills. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Gerry, and their six children, Pam (Dan) Bair, Tom Lynch, Jack (Edie Campbell) Lynch, Polly (Mark) Bornstein, Peggy (Rick) Slaughter and Mike (Julie) Lynch; 13 grandchildren, Andrew (Beth) Bair, Jami (Mark) Cregan, Ted (Tasha) Marvin, JC (Morgan) Marvin, Dylan (Nick) Marvin, Peter (Suzy) Marvin, Jeremy (Erin) Lynch, Michal Helen (Riley) Eynon-Lynch, Christina (Mitch) Springman, Ed (Chloe) Bornstein, Raelyn Slaughter, Joshua Lynch and Barbara Lynch; 15 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Betty Brown and half-sister, Eileen Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Garnet Lynch; half-sister, Mary Hargrave-Goldstein; half-brother, Alexander "Spike" Hargrave; and brother-in-law, Orla Brown. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
.