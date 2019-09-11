|
JACK F. ROLAND Cedar Rapids Jack F. Roland, 90, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids. From now on Jack will be "holding court" every Sunday in heaven. The rest of the time he'll be singing in heaven's piano bar. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Additional visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, with a Masonic service beginning at 10:15 a.m. and a Celebration of Life service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, with a lunch and reception in The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood until 5 p.m. Jack was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Derald Irving and Margaret (Nelson) Roland. He was united in marriage to Jacqueline Stoner in 1951. Jack joined the U.S. Air Force National Guard and served his country during the Korean conflict. Jack was the third-generation owner of Roland Wilbert Vault Co., Inc., which was founded by his grandfather in 1909. He also owned Wilbert franchises in Clinton, Iowa, Omaha, Neb., and Goldsboro, N.C. Jack was an active member of the Wilbert Manufacturers Association and served as its president. He also sat on the corporate board of Wilbert Inc. Jack had a long and distinguished Shrine and Masonic career. In his 60 plus years in the organization, he was a member of Mizpah Lodge No. 639 A.F. and A.M., the York Rite, the Scottish Rite, the El Kahir Shrine and the Royal Order of Jesters. He was a 33rd Degree Mason and was elected as Illustrious Potentate of El Kahir Shrine in 1979 and stepped in again as Illustrious Potentate in 1992. Survivors include his brother, Dave Roland of Virginia Beach, Va.; his children, Nelson (Judith Levasseur) Roland of Oakville Ontario, Canada, Jeffrey (Nancy) Roland of Cedar Rapids, Kristen (Jeff Hare) Roland of Costa Mesa, Calif., and Margaret (Mike Eganhouse) Ann Roland, of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Scott Roland, Sarah (Cris Martinez) Roland, Raymond Roland, Nicholas (Meaghan Payeur) Roland, Francis Roland and Rachel Greene; and one great-grandchild, Lucia Martinez. He was preceded in death by his by his wife, Jackie; his parents; and his sister, Ann Meyer. Memorials may be made to the in memory of Jack. Send flowers to the family of Jack Roland in care of Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Jack at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019