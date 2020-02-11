|
JACK A. FEILD Cedar Rapids Captain Jack passed on Feb. 5, 2020, following a sudden, massive stroke. Survivors include his devoted wife of 56 years, Patricia; son, Jim (Joann) Feild, children, Cristeen, William and Trisha; daughter, Susan Kahler, children, Jacob and Aryanna (first and only great-grandchild); and daughter, KariAnn (Jim) Plowman, children, Eric and Kayla; and grandson, Brian Bennington. Jack played the trumpet in various bands, including the U.S. Army band, band, Czech band and the Cedar Rapids Municipal Band. Jack also was on the board of directors on the Iowa Numismatic Association. Jack worked at Buehlers Meat Market, Taylor Music Store, and he owned and operated Captain Jack's Coins and Stamps for many years, fulfilling his dream. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Wagon Room at the Longbranch.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020