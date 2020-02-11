Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Feild
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Feild

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Feild Obituary
JACK A. FEILD Cedar Rapids Captain Jack passed on Feb. 5, 2020, following a sudden, massive stroke. Survivors include his devoted wife of 56 years, Patricia; son, Jim (Joann) Feild, children, Cristeen, William and Trisha; daughter, Susan Kahler, children, Jacob and Aryanna (first and only great-grandchild); and daughter, KariAnn (Jim) Plowman, children, Eric and Kayla; and grandson, Brian Bennington. Jack played the trumpet in various bands, including the U.S. Army band, band, Czech band and the Cedar Rapids Municipal Band. Jack also was on the board of directors on the Iowa Numismatic Association. Jack worked at Buehlers Meat Market, Taylor Music Store, and he owned and operated Captain Jack's Coins and Stamps for many years, fulfilling his dream. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Wagon Room at the Longbranch.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -