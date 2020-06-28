Jack L. Salladay
JACK L. SALLADAY Iowa City Jack L. Salladay, 81, died peacefully Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a committal service for the immediate family will be held at Memory Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice, www.iowacityhospice.org Jack was born June 1, 1939, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Myron and Dorothy Prebyl Salladay. He attended the University of Iowa. On Aug. 23, 1959, Jack married the love of his life, Patricia Marston. Jack was in property management with Hawkeye Investments for many years. Prior to that he sold cars for Nall Motors and Old Capitol Motors. Most important to Jack was his family. He was a wonderful, fun and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the caregivers at Briarwood Health Care Center, UIHC, and Iowa City Hospice. Jack is survived by his wife, Patricia; their children, Susan (Steve) Dunlap of Iowa City, Kim (Tom) Haverkamp of Iowa City, Chris Salladay of Dubuque and Beth (Doug) Misner of Redmond, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Gayle (Dan) Dombroski, Taylor Dunlap, Joe (Kristen) Haverkamp, Dan (Lisa) Haverkamp, Zachary Salladay, Jacob Salladay and Ethan Salladay; stepgrandsons, Matthew Peiffer, Allie Misner and Steven Misner; eight great-grandchildren and one expected great-grandchild; and his sister, Judy Heilman and her son, Jason. Jack was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
