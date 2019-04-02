Home

Jack Moody Obituary
JACK MOODY Center Point Jack Moody, 85, of Center Point, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Jack was born April 27, 1933, in Brainerd, Minn., the son of Leslie and Henrietta (Godker) Moody. He married Shirley Daniels on Oct. 8, 1952, in Winona, Minn. They moved to Cedar Rapids in 1962. Jack served in the U.S. Army for three years. He worked as a laborer for Pinicon Ford and Cargill before retiring at age 62. Jack enjoyed fishing, collecting anything John Deere and traveling with Shirley. Survivors include his children, Rhonda Reamon, Robert (LuAnne) Moody and Renae Moody, all of Cedar Rapids, and Ronald (Marianne) Moody of Marion; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lenora Neville of Brainerd, and Virgil (Joanie) Moody and Priscilla (Larry) Graves, all of Rochester, Minn.; and his dog, Louis. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; daughter, Rebecca; brother, James Moody; brother-in-law, Peter "Bunny" Neville; and his dog, Coco. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Hospice. Please share a memory of Jack at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
