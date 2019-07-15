JACK PARMENTER Marion Jack Parmenter, 91, of Marion, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, with visitation from 9 a.m. to service time. Burial: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines. Jack was born Dec. 5, 1927, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Stephen and Ella Mae Parmenter. At the age of 5, after the passing of his mother, Jack was raised by his paternal grandparents, William and Emma Parmenter. After high school, Jack served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He began a career in banking at the Central National Bank in Des Moines, Iowa, as the assistant cashier and department manager. While there, he installed the second semi-automated bookkeeping system in the nation. He also designed and installed the first bank computer system in Iowa. He then moved to Marion, Iowa, where he worked for Farmers State Bank as the vice president and cashier, secretary and on Board of Directors. He moved to the First Trust & Savings Bank as senior vice president and cashier, retiring in 1985. After retirement, he started the Parmenter Lawn and Landscaping Co. in Marion, which he operated until 1992. While in Marion, he was very involved in the community. He was the treasurer for the Marion Independent School System and the City of Marion for six years. He was president of the Marion Kiwanis Club, and was involved in many other community service associations. He moved to McAllen, Texas, in 1993 and returned to Marion in 2007. Jack's favorite pastime was gardening. He created beautiful gardens throughout his lifetime. We will miss his stories and adventures, his creativity and his impish wink. He had a sense of wonder that lasted throughout his life. Even near his last days, he would stand up and say, "come on, let's go." He is survived by his son, Jon (Carolyn) Parmenter of Van Horne; daughter, Jan (Denny) Redmond of Swisher; grandchildren, Dan (Jamie) Parmenter of Isle of Capri, Fla.; Jessica (Matt) Pierce of Houston, Texas; great-grandchildren, Mason, Olivia, Jaxon Parmenter, Lilly and Grace Pierce; and his second wife, Marcia Parmenter. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; wife, Janet; infant son, Jene; twin brother, Jene; brother, Wayne; stepbrother, Forrest Parmenter; stepsisters, Grace Cosper and Rennis Stackhouse. We would like to thank the Solon Retirement Village and the exceptional people who cared for Jack in the memory care area. You cared for him as if he was family, and we will always be grateful. Memorials are suggested to the . Please share your support and memories with Jack's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 15, 2019